Part of Mockingbird Lane will be reduced to westbound traffic only beginning Tuesday for road work, according to a news release from the city.
Mockingbird Lane between Navarro Street and Gemini Court will be reduced to westbound traffic only as final work on the utility line replacement is completed.
The traffic changes are expected to last three days, weather permitting, the release said.
Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes to get around the work zone if possible. All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible, the release said.
This utility work and final repaving is part of the $993,270 Navarro Street Utility Improvement Project that began in the summer. The contractor is J&R Contracting Services of Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.