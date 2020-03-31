Beginning Wednesday, Red River Street will be closed to westbound traffic from Main Street to Laurent Street for nine months.
The closure is scheduled so that utilities can be installed and road reconstruction can begin, according to a city news release.
Drivers are urged to exercise extra caution in the area and expect some travel delays. Businesses and homes in the areas will remain accessible.
The lane closure on Red River Street is related to the $3.29 million Red River reconstruction project, the release said.
For more information, residents can contact the city's public works department at 361-485-3340.
