Weber Road at Howard Lane will be closed Monday for the replacement of a cattle guard, according to a notice from Victoria County Precinct 3.
Part of Weber Road to close for cattle guard replacement
Rick Dockery said:
Never sent my kids to school to learn right from wrong. That is my job as a parent with my wife. We took it seriously. Schools teach. Unfortunately, they have to now parent.
Glenn Wilson said:"...we don't want to believe that we actually lost." -- We didn't lose, just as we couldn't have won. In order to win or lose there has to be an objective, a goal. Just as in Vietnam there was…
William Tally said:I've taken every dog I've ever owned to obedience class. It's the biggest gift you can give yourself and your dog. In Victoria, I have preferred to go to the outdoor classes offered twice a ye…
Bill Nugent said:To Kathy and Anthony and sons... Im so sorry to hear today of Jose passing. As you know, me and Joe became friends in the early 90's through ABC. We have fished and hunted together for many of…
Quincy Thompson said:
I missed this in the paper and just found it. An excellent column! This is the leadership that we need in this country today.
