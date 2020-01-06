Water Street between Moody and Glass streets will be closed Tuesday for pavement repairs, according to a news release from the city.
The roadwork is expected to last one day, weather permitting.
The construction is part of a $2.9 million project to replace water and sewer lines downtown.
Also on Tuesday, Eden Roc Street between Broadmoor and Bellevue streets will be closed to install utilities, according to another city news release. The construction is expected to be complete in two days, weather permitting.
All businesses and homes in the two construction zones will remain accessible. Drivers can avoid delays by seeking alternate routes.
