One vaccine can protect your pet from parvovirus. MYTHVaccinations significantly reduce the risk of parvovirus infection. Vaccinations should be started by 8 weeks of age and given every four weeks until 16 weeks of age. During the first weeks of life, puppies are protected by high levels of maternal antibodies.
As these levels decline, there is a period lasting from two to four weeks during which puppies are susceptible to infection because vaccinations have not yet fully taken effect. This susceptible period varies from pup to pup, which is why pups anywhere between 6 and 20 weeks age can be especially susceptible to parvo.
Nearly all apparent vaccination failures are due to exposure during this susceptible period.
Parvovirus is difficult to kill in the environment. FACTParvovirus is extremely resistant and can survive more than seven months in the environment.
Parvo is an extremely hardy virus that resists most household cleaners and survives on the premises for months. The most effective disinfectant is household bleach in a 1:32 dilution. The bleach must be left on the contaminated surface for 20 minutes before being rinsed.
It is very important to isolate young puppies as much as possible from other dogs and from potential sources of infection until they complete the parvo vaccination series at 16 weeks of age. This includes dog parks, pet stores, and visiting other homes. Freezing does not kill the virus and it is resistant to most disinfectants.
Parvovirus does not require medical attention. MYTHDogs with this disease require intensive veterinary management. In most cases hospitalization is essential to correct dehydration and electrolyte imbalances.
Intravenous fluids and medications to control vomiting and diarrhea are often required. More severe cases may require blood plasma transfusions and other intensive care.
Adult dogs cannot get parvo. MYTHVaccinated, adult dogs are less likely to get parvo. Unvaccinated dogs of any age CAN get parvovirus.
The virus almost exclusively affects puppies less than eight months old, however unvaccinated adults can also be affected. Unvaccinated dogs are thirteen times more likely to get parvo than vaccinated dogs.
FYIParvovirus is a viral infection that attacks the epithelium or inner lining of the small intestine leading to severe inflammation, anorexia, vomiting, hemorrhagic diarrhea, and shock.
This disease occurs year-round, however it is more common in warmer, wetter seasons. The virus is highly contagious to other dogs through ingestion of feces. Once a dog is exposed to the virus then they will begin shedding the virus four to five days later. Unfortunately the dog will not start showing symptoms until six to ten days after exposure to the virus.
What this means is that a dog is spreading the disease before you even realize it has a problem. Dogs can shed the parvovirus for up to 14 days, which can lead to a lot of environmental contamination.