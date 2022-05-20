The Rev. Herb Beyer, Pastor of the Tri-County Cooperative Ministries (ELCA), was honored at the May 15 assembly by congregations of the Bluebonnet Conference.
The current conference dean, Pastor Cheryl Kester-Schmidt, presented a plaque to Pastor Beyer recognizing his 30-plus years as Dean of the Bluebonnet Conference and leadership with the annual Equipping the Saints (ETS) event for clergy and laity.
As Dean, Pastor Beyer worked with the bishops of the Southwestern Texas Synod and clergy and lay leaders of congregations in the Bluebonnet Conference. He continues to serve as coordinator of ETS, planning for the upcoming event to be hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church, Victoria, on Feb. 4, 2023.
ETS provides training for congregations to carry out their various ministries and to do mission in their geographic area.
Pastor Beyer has served in numerous leadership positions in the synod and the communities in which he serves.
All his 40 years as an ordained Lutheran pastor have been in the Bluebonnet (previously known as the Victoria) Conference.
He serves as Lead Pastor for a cooperative ministry serving communities and Lutheran churches in Lavaca, Fayette and Colorado Counties — Zion, Moulton; Faith, Weimar; Evangelical, Witting; St. Peter, West Point; and Zion, Sublime.
