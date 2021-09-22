The women of Trinity Lutheran Church met on Tuesday with President Dawn Foerster presiding. The meeting was called to order and opened with prayer. Pastor Sharon Wiggins shared her story of how and when she decided to become a pastor. It was after rearing her children and searching for what she was called to do with the rest of her life. She shared particular Bible verses that became favorites and directed her life. Her story was most interesting. Following the treasurer’s and secretary’s reports, Becky Green gave the SWT convention business report, as she was the delegate. Following committee reports, old business included discussion on the upcoming Bluebonnet Conference to be hosted by Trinity ladies. There was discussion on decorations, registration gift bags, speakers and food. New business included flowers to be placed in church on the First Sunday in December in honor of WELCA members who passed away this past year. The group will participate in the church food drive for Christmas baskets for those needing assistance. The next quarterly meeting will be Nov. 30 at 9 a.m. The new yearbook for 2022 schedules and changes were discussed. The meeting closed with prayer.

