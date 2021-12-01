Pastor Andy Schroer will hold a book reading and signing at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Public Library.
Schroer, pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Edna, recently published his second book, “364 Days of Devotion.”
He will talk about his writing experience, read an excerpt from his book and hold a book signing after.
A Lutheran pastor for more than 20 years, he has served congregations in Mexico, Miami and Texas. He has been at the Edna church for almost 18 years. He writes a syndicated weekly devotional column called "Bread Crumbs" in eight newspapers in Texas, including the Victoria Advocate. He also serves as a contributing editor for the national Christian magazine, Forward in Christ.
His first book, “364 Days of Thanksgiving,“ was a 2015 best seller.
He lives in Edna, with his wife, Clariza, and two children, Isabel and Andy.
Pastor Andy will be talking about his writing experience, reading an excerpt from his book and holding a book signing after.
