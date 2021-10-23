Dr. Robert Lyons, extension range specialist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, will present “Pasture and Range Management” the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show Oct. 27.
The first part of the presentation will focus on plant identification, and the remainder will provide a range herbicide update about best brush management practices for fall and winter.
“Brush control is always an issue for ranchers, and if you don’t do anything about it, the brush takes over, especially in South Texas,” Lyons said. “There are a lot of brush species that can be problematic.”
Huisache, mesquite and prickly pear will be among the species addressed. The presentation will cover individual plant treatments and do-it-yourself practices. The topic falls under the Brush Busters program, which provides a series of publications that target the major brush problems in the state.
“We’ll focus on plants that are important to people in the Victoria area,” Lyons said.
Once ranchers get their brush under control, the Brush Busters program helps them maintain it.
“If you don’t do anything about it, the brush will come back, and this program focuses on maintenance practices,” Lyons said.
