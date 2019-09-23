Whether children are waiting on the Great Pumpkin like Linus in “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” or looking for a ride like the pumpkin coach in “Cinderella,” Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile Pumpkin Patch is the place to let their imaginations run wild 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
For the grand opening of the pumpkin patch, the mercantile will provide “ice scream” for the children. ASB Photography will provide mini photo sessions. The pumpkin patch will be open during the store’s business hours until all the pumpkins are sold.
Five hundred pumpkins in three sizes and a variety of types will fill the yard of the historic house in Old Victoria, behind which the boutique is located. The jack-o-lanterns, gourds, Cinderella pumpkins and white pumpkins will provide plenty of options for fall decorating, too.
Ten-minute photo sessions with ASB photography will cost $100 and include three to five images. Those interested need to schedule their sessions in advance of the event by texting 361-649-0262.
