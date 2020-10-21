October is Learning Differences Awareness Month.
Students, family and friends of the Bridge Program at the Vine School will gather in the large baseball field parking lot in Riverside Park at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for Pedal in the Park.
The event is intended to raise awareness about the program, which helps students with language-based learning differences such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia and ADHD. The event also is designed to promote camaraderie and support among those with the same struggles and concerns, said Meredith Potts, program director for the Bridge Program at the Vine School.
The Bridge Program helps students through therapeutic research-driven instructional programs and an inclusive, supportive and structured environment, Potts continued. This is a time that community members can learn about the education options for those who learn differently in Victoria, as well.
Participants can bring their bicycles or they can walk during the socially-distanced event. They also can bring their pets on a leash. All are invited.
“We’re raising awareness about these amazing, smart, capable and hard-working children who just process things a little differently,” said Vanessa Heinold, whose daughter is in the program.
