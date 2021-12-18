Danielle Urias, 33, had a deep love for her four young kids and a servant's heart.
"That is what people knew about her," said her younger brother, Jon Urias, on Saturday. "So many people knew her and revered her as just a good person, a good-hearted individual, and somebody who was always smiling or laughing."
His sister worked for a time as a certified nurse assistant, helping care for senior patients. He said she enjoyed keeping them company and caring for them.
One of his fondest memories with his sister came in 2015. Having just returned home from Afghanistan after serving as an infantryman in the U.S. Army, Jon Urias, now 31, went out for a night on the town with his two older sisters, Danielle Urias and Barbara Urias.
"It was just a great night. I remember playing some pool, but I don't remember who won … I think I did," he said, laughing. "I think about that night a lot."
About 1:39 a.m. Friday, a passerby on Dairy Road called police about a woman lying in the roadway with severe injuries. Investigators determined she had been struck by a vehicle on the two-lane, northern Victoria roadway.
That woman was identified as Danielle Urias. Emergency medical responders traveled to the scene of the crash and took her to Detar Hospital Navarro, where she later died from her injuries at 3:34 a.m.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon in connection to her death, police said. The Victoria Police Department is conducting the investigation.
There were still many unanswered questions about the crash as of Saturday.
On Friday, department spokeswoman Lauren Meaux did not provide a vehicle description or a description of damage the vehicle could have sustained, saying that is part of the ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact law enforcement.
"Any witnesses or even someone who saw her earlier in the afternoon … We encourage those people to call the department," Meaux said Friday.
That block of Dairy Road where Urias was struck has no sidewalks. The posted speed limit is 30 mph. It is not clear how illuminated the street was that night or what contributing factors, if any, led to the crash.
Investigators are searching the area for any surveillance devices that may help the investigation.
Jon Urias said news of his sister's death has hit his family hard.
He said he does not understand why the driver police said hit his sister did not stop to render aid.
"They took my sister from me and didn't even have the decency to make an anonymous phone call or even render aid. They left her there on the side of the road," he said. "We've had to go through the pain of wondering who they are and why they did it … it has been hard on us."
He said his sister leaves behind four kids, ages 14, 13, 7 and 5. For their sake, Urias said he hopes the driver "does the right thing" and turns themselves in to authorities.
"I just want to hug her again, but that can never happen," he said. "So the only thing I can do is ensure my sister gets justice for this person who left here in such a cowardly way … they need to own up to it. If they don't, hopefully, police find them."
Danielle Urias is at least the second person killed in a hit-and-run in Victoria County so far this month.
Last week, Jordan Sanchez, 17, of Victoria, was killed after being struck with a vehicle in the 4000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1686, in northeastern Victoria County. That investigation was ongoing and no arrests had been made as of Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.