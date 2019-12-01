Four passengers were taken to a hospital Saturday night after a vehicle crashed on U.S. 87 South near Placedo.
Capt. Mike Baecker, of the Victoria Fire Department, said no one appeared to have suffered serious injuries.
Baecker said emergency crews were dispatched to the scene about 10:35 p.m. after the car went off the highway and flipped onto its side.
Five people were in the car, he said, and the four passengers were taken to Citizens Medical Center. Names of those involved were not immediately available.
“Everyone appeared to be conscious, so it was more of a trauma alert since the car flipped onto its side that we moved to transport,“ he said.
The fifth person, the driver, declined to be transported to a hospital, Baecker said.
He said he was unsure what caused the car to crash in the 14000 block of U.S. 87.
The Texas Department of Public Safety will investigate the cause of the crash, which caused officials to close temporarily one lane of southbound U.S. 87.
In addition to DPS and Victoria officials, the Placedo and Bloomington fire departments also responded to the wreck.
