Perpetual Help Home will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a Facebook video that compiles interviews with people who have been involved with the home over the years. It will air at 7 p.m.Tuesday.
“We were planning to have these interviews filmed to show at the comedy show, but we had to cancel the show because of COVID-19,” said Bethany Castro, executive director of Perpetual Help Home.
Perpetual Help Home is a Christian-based restorative justice ministry that helps women with transitional support, job and life skills training and permanent supportive housing to end the cycle of homelessness, addiction and incarceration.
The show will include interviews with Castro; Barbara Wilcox, one of the organization’s founders and the first executive director; Jodi Yancey-Sandoval, whose mother worked for the organization for 21 years; Sarah Holland, a former resident and licensed professional counselor who lived in the home about 10 years ago; Pastor Sam and Ada Hooker with C3 Victory Church, who are long-time supporters; and Glen Dry with Sportsman’s Church, who was a long-time board member.
The online celebration will kick off the end-of-year giving campaign, “Give $25 for 25 years.”
“We’re hoping this will spark some everyday donors who do not usually give, but decide to give because this is a milestone (and they can afford $25),” Castro said.
Generally, the organization helps 50 to 60 women with as many as 25 children per year who stay in the home for some length of time. The average length of time is four months, though two residents have been there for a year.
“They set goals and work toward them, so the time frames vary based on the individuals and their goals — what they’re trying to move forward toward,” Castro said.
As of Oct. 31, 45 women and 14 children had been helped this year. The home closed briefly because of COVID-19.
“We couldn’t keep our doors closed with so many people in need,” Castro said. “We’re seeing an uptick in people who need help.”
Last month, the home finished repairs and updates from Hurricane Harvey. The house was unusable for 10 months until interior repairs were finished. Now, the entire exterior of the house has been updated.
“We sleep easy at night,” Castro said. “It’s been a good next step for us.”
