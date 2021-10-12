Perpetual Help Home will host Make ‘Em Laugh from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Victoria Community Center Dome, 2905 E. North St. in Victoria, according to a news release.
The family-friendly event will feature comedian Marty Simpson. General admission tickets are $20 each. They can be purchased at Victory Kia, 5101 N. Navarro St.; Victory Buick GMC at 4702 N. Navarro St.; the Perpetual Help Home office at 707 E. Santa Rosa St.; or at www.perpetualhelphome.org. Call Perpetual Help Home at 361-575-5335 to learn about event sponsorship opportunities.
