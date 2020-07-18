Philosophie

Sweet seems the flower painted on thy lips,
Onward it blooms, a small and honey’d flame,
Passes fever to the bee who dare sips.
Hither sings what speech attempts but doth strain
In how looks oft dim with age and eclipse, for
Even Grey may fell the Lion’s Mane.
Must Spring hold thee idle seated, so near?
A Lily plucked and potted waits on no Sun
Rising, or hath worry that rain won’t appear.
Its Summer nary sleeps and is never done,
Each tender grasp out of Love is spun.
More vistas with sugar’d words I could croon
In these lines of youth, and its fading shine.
So, save me room in thy breast, lest time take us soon!
Keep close my lines and not from Passion flee,
A Bow hath been spent on me, but why not thee?
