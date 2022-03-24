Spring is the time for the renewal of life with the birth of baby animals, wildflowers blooming across the state, gardens being planted, birds migrating and families gathering. And the list goes on.
For the Victoria Advocate’s newest photo contest, we want to see your photos of spring. The photos can feature people, animals, landscapes or a combination of all.
Enter your photos by 5 p.m. April 15 for a chance to win a gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts in downtown Victoria. Submit your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto.
