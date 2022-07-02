Photo contest: Celebrating dads

This photo of my dad, Jesse Rodriguez, and me was taken at Kbs BBQ. One thing about him is he loves cooking from making Chinese food to cooking barbecue. Whatever he finds in the cabinet, he’s going to make it into something special. There’s so many things I can go on and on about, but I’m so thankful to call him my dad. I love you, Dad.
From left are Marcia Guajardo Jaffe (daughter), Ernest Guajardo Sr., Margaret Guajardo (wife). I remember when we were younger, my dad used to tell us at the dinner table, “Your mom and I aren’t going to be around forever. But just remember, that if you ever feel alone, and like you have nowhere to go, and no one to turn to, you’ll always have Jesus. No matter what, Jesus will never desert you. He’s always listening, and all you have to do is ask, and He will answer.” And he was right.
My father, Les Blanchett, loves reading the Victoria Advocate newspaper. He reads it front to back every morning. What better way to honor my father than to feature him. I always knew he was the best dad but only recently when I began working in Calhoun County did I realize everyone in the county loves him, aka Dr. Freeze. He has been retired for many years from Dow, but he is quite well-known in Calhoun and Victoria counties as the former Dr. Freeze. In this photo, Blanchett, aka former Dr. Freeze, poses with his beloved Newton who has since passed. He loved Newton, and they used to sit and read the Victoria Advocate together every morning. This photo was taken several years ago.
Words can not express the love we have for our step dad. He has been there through it all. We just want him to know how much we appreciate everything he has done for all of us and our mom. Being that he was adopted, he clearly understands that you don’t have to be blood to be family. He has attended our graduations, dance performances, school events, games, practices and everything in between. He entered our lives as growing young adults, and you would think he carried us since birth. He is always fun to be around rather we are relaxing, camping or on family vacations. When we count our blessings, we can count him twice. We love you, Paul Moore. We look forward to our journey ahead.
This is my son, Morgan Molina, and my beautiful granddaughter, Eliana. Watching my son become a great, hands-on father to her has been such a wonderful blessing. She is the apple of his eye and to see how she looks at her daddy will melt your heart, for sure.
Our dad loved and cared for us when no one else did. My sister and I were just barely 4 and 5 years old when our mom left us. He did everything he could to raise his girls with no help or support. He never remarried, so it was always just my sister and I and our dad. Our dad was there for everything. From The Friendship Olympics in elementary school, to scaring off boys in middle school, to helping raise his grandson when I became a teen mom. We knew nothing of what a mom felt like or even how to be a mom ourselves. But what we did know is that as a parent, you never walk out on your kids. We never missed what we didn’t know, and we are the strong independent women, mothers and grandmothers today because our dad loved us. Thank you, dad, without you, we don’t know where we would be now. You have always been down like four flat tires for your two girls. Love you to the moon.
This is my dad, Tony Abila. He is one of the most selfless men I know. He always helps others, cuts yards for free for people who cannot afford to pay, sets flags out for our veterans, our heroes. There is not a day that goes by that he is not around our community of Woodsboro, helping or doing something for someone. He deserves recognition everyday but never wants it. I could go for days about my dad, my hero, my everything.
Justo Perez, our father, put his children before himself even to this day. In this picture, the family worked a benefit to bury our brother. Justo held his head high and smiled brightly even through the pain of burying our brother. Holly Dunn sang a song “Daddy’s Hands” the lyrics said I remember daddy’s hands folded silently in prayer; even to this day he prays for each one of us nightly.
This is Nicko Flores. He is not their biological father, but he has stepped up to raise my children. This is what makes him so special — a young man fighting to do whatever it takes for these three beautiful babies to be taken care of. It takes a special kind of man to do something like this.
My dad is my pillar of strength and has always been there no matter what. The news of my brother’s accident to happy times of his own granddaughter graduating. When something goes wrong, he is the first I reach out to and on best of times as well. Nobody is perfect, but he tries to be the best father and that’s all we could ask for. I thank God every day for what we have been blessed with.
From changing the oil, teaching us how to change a car tire and being there to wave us off on the first day of school, a good dad is always there for you. We want to feature some wonderful fathers from our readers. The winner of his photo contest is Jazlynn Rodriguez who submitted a photo of her father Jesse Rodriguez as the two strike a pose at Kbs BBQ. She will receive one movie ticket to Cinemark Theatres.
