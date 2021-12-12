We are in the midst of the best time of the year when we celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s and other important holidays.
For the Advocate’s newest reader-contributed photo contest, we want to see pictures of you celebrating these festive occasions with friends and family. These can be of decorations, family gatherings, gift-giving, special ceremonies. The sky is the limit.
Send your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Jan. 7 for a chance to win a gift certificate to Charlene’s Gifts in downtown Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.