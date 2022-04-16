The Gladiators vs The Guardians. Cousins playing against each other. Far left Nathaniel Payne No.9 and cousin Grayson White No. 11. Foggy 8 a.m. game on March 26.. Parents of Nathaniel is Sarah Payne and Grayson are Dr. Daniel and Andrea White.
With the warmer weather and fields of wildflowers, it’s obvious to those who noticed, spring is here and well. It’s the perfect time of the year to get out to take full advantage of the weather and for this photo contest, we asked our readers to share photos of how they spend their time outdoors.
The winner of this photo contest is Ana Franke, who submitted a photo of her babies enjoying a warm day lounging around in the grass.
She will receive a gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts in downtown Victoria.
