Photo contest: Readers share photos of their baby animals

Giddeon and his momma. Giddeon was born the last of triplets. His other two siblings died at birth. Giddeon was barely breathing when he was born. We dried him off quickly, suctioned his mouth and nose and then he started turning blue around his mouth. The animal lover and nurse that I am gave him two slow breaths. Then he let out a cry. He was weak, couldn’t stand and couldn’t eat initially. My daughter gave him sugar water on his gums, milked his momma and syringe fed him her milk. Within about two hours he was standing, eating off mom and was so much stronger. He is our miracle baby. He is a month old now and doing so well.
This photo is of a baby deer that was born a couple of hours before in my mom's yard in Victoria. It was near the front of the yard by the mailbox. Her wonderful neighbor took this picture to send to my mom and showed her. My mom is a longtime subscriber Mrs. Mary Louise Ruth and the neighbor who took the picture is Mrs. Jacklyn Meisner. The photo was taken May 1. She has had deer born in her yard before and loves watching them.
