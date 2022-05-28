 Skip to main content
Photo contest: Readers share photos of their baby animals

Giddeon and mama

Giddeon and his momma. Giddeon was born the last of triplets. His other two siblings died at birth. Giddeon was barely breathing when he was born. We dried him off quickly, suctioned his mouth and nose and then he started turning blue around his mouth. The animal lover and nurse that I am gave him two slow breaths. Then he let out a cry. He was weak, couldn’t stand and couldn’t eat initially. My daughter gave him sugar water on his gums, milked his momma and syringe fed him her milk. Within about two hours he was standing, eating off mom and was so much stronger. He is our miracle baby. He is a month old now and doing so well.

 Submitted by Kristina Buenger

Baby animals are filled with so much innocence and spirit. In this photo contest, we asked our readers to send us photos of their beloved young animals.

The winner of this contest is Kristina Buenger who sent in a warm story about the recovery of her calf Giddeon.

Atlas

Our dog Atlas out in the veg garden.
Sweet sisters

Sweet sisters.
Yes! Can we help you?

These baby chicks seem not to like me taking their picture.
Big yawn

Baby kitten at the Victoria Educational Gardens.
Millie

Millie the lamb among the wildflowers in Port Lavaca.
Piglets

Five Gloucestershire Old Spots piglets gather at Garlan Weber’s hog farm in Yoakum.
“Pancaking” for Mamma

This little one had been “pancaking” (staying where mamma left it for the day) on our property and posed quite nicely for this photo.
I think I can fly

Submitted by Mary Ann Robertson

This photo of a baby cardinal was taken in my backyard where they made a nest.
Baby swallows

The barn swallows built this nest little by little like a bricklayer. Life is so precious and we see what it took for these little birds to build a home, raise a family and do their job.
Baby Cardinals

Baby cardinals waiting for mama.
Meeko in the bluebonnets.

Meeko in the bluebonnets.
Sam at eight weeks

Sam is styling his favorite bowtie. He was 8 weeks old and his mom is Gail Horn of Victoria.
Duke

Duke, an English Labrador, as a puppy.
Oliver

This is a picture of my cat, Oliver. It was taken in my aunt’s car (who can be seen in the background) when he was just a baby. He’s older and bigger now but he still wears all sorts of costumes.
Baby deer

This photo is of a baby deer that was born a couple of hours before in my mom's yard in Victoria. It was near the front of the yard by the mailbox. Her wonderful neighbor took this picture to send to my mom and showed her. My mom is a longtime subscriber Mrs. Mary Louise Ruth and the neighbor who took the picture is Mrs. Jacklyn Meisner. The photo was taken May 1. She has had deer born in her yard before and loves watching them.
A face only a mother could love

A pair of black vultures have nested in an old junked van on our deer lease in Gonzales County for the past three years, out of the weather and away from predators.
Lamb lovin’

Nicole Sandberg is loving on one of the lambs at her family's farm in Port Lavaca.

