Elena Fuhrman Garden Feature
Elena Fuhrman, 62, of Victoria, has more than 100 types of plants in her backyard garden.

 Victoria Advocate file photo

It’s that time of year, when the garden tools are in full swing and everyone’s planting or sprucing up their flowerbeds or vegetable plots.

Megawatt Begonias in bed

The new red Megawatt begonia has larger blooms than other varieties and is described to glow with color when in full bloom from spring through fall in partial shade and on sturdy stems that hold large, nonstop flowers above the foliage. They are planted here along with red and white caladiums and Dusty Miller in this garden bed around a prominent backyard live oak tree.

Whether you garden in the backyard, out front or on an apartment patio, we’d love to see the fruits (and the flowers) of your labor.

For the Advocate’s new reader-contributed photo contest, we want to see blooms, blossoms, or colorful growths of delicious garden vegetables. Let’s see how your garden grows.

Blue salvia with bee

Blue salvia and pink crepe myrtle plants in a Victoria backyard will continue their colorful displays into the fall months, attracting bees and butterflies. Note the American bumblebee shown here enjoying the blooms of the tall Victoria blue salvia.

Send your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Friday for a chance to win a prize. Be sure to tell us where the photos were taken and who is in the photos.

