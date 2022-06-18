 Skip to main content
Reader Photo Contest

Photo contest: Show us your gardens

Reader submitted: Gardens
My son, Henry, shot this photo of a monarch butterfly on a blue mist flower that I purchased at the Victoria Farmers’ Market. He is in the 10th grade, homeschooled and taking a photography course.

With the rays of the summer sun upon Victoria, gardens near and far have flourished.

In this photo contest, we asked our readers to share photos of their gardens.

The winner of this photo contest is Megan Ruschhaupt, who shared a photo of a beautiful butterfly that landed on her plant.

Reader submitted: Gardens

Mexican milkweed and Bat Face Cuphea.
Reader submitted: Gardens

A toad sitting on a yard ornament.
Reader submitted: Gardens

A toad enjoys the summer.
Reader submitted: Gardens
Wallace backyard. Salmon impatiens and blue lobelia in front of live oak tree surrounded by cast iron plants and liriope. Hanging baskets with ivy geranium and begonia.
Reader submitted: Gardens

Whispering pond, wisteria, crepe myrtles, tractor seat, elephant ears, lacy fern, red sisters and plumerias.
Reader submitted: Gardens

Barnyard garden at Casa de Rios.
Reader submitted: Gardens

Cactus bloom.

