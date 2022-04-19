Nature’s paintbrushes have been busy filling pastures, yards and roadway medians with colorful wildflowers. The flowers make the perfect spot for a photo of two of children, friends, pets, family or just the flowers.
For the Advocate’s new reader contributed photo contest we want to see your beautiful wildflower photos.
Send the photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. April 29 for a chance to win two Cinemark movie tickets. Be sure to tell us where the photos were taken and who is in the photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.