Disney World

Brody Vaughn and Logan Powell amazed at the pizza at Disney World.

Summer is on the way out, and students are reentering their classrooms. We asked our readers for their favorite photos of them of vacation, and our readers certainly answered the call. The winner of this photo contest is Debbie Vaughn, with a photo of a pizza that is larger than life. She will receive a gift card from Charlene’s Gifts.

Nighttime stroll in San Sebastián

Our daughter Dawn and our foreign exchange student Eva took an evening stroll through the streets of San Sebastián. Eva’s life there is so different than hers here in Shiner for that year, but the bond these two new sisters have forged is evident in the photo.
Caribbean Cruise

Eunice Boedeker and Cheryl Robles pose in front of a Cozumel, Mexico, sign. Other port stops were Jamaica and the Grand Cayman Islands.
Jurassic Park Adventure in Hawaii

Bettye Pribyl spent a great day at the Kualoa Ranch in Hawaii, touring the movie site of “Jurassic Park” and many other movie sets.
Cruising

In the Caribbean. Pictured is Sue Schrade.
Vacation Photo Contest

Casey Shoemate, 6, of Edna, stands on Jolly Island in New Hampshire.
Vacation Photo Contest

Casey Shoemate, 6, of Edna, stands with his uncle, David, near the natural bridge on Cedar Creek Trail in Natural Bridge, Virginia. Casey enjoyed his first airplane ride as well as travel by car through 10 states and Washington, D.C., in July. He traveled by plane from Texas to New Hampshire then by car from New Hampshire to North Carolina before returning by plane to Texas. Casey stood on several islands (which he is fascinated with), went over big bridges, stood in the Atlantic Ocean, drove up a mountain, saw the Statue of Liberty, played in lots of parks, saw a lighthouse, saw a cave, met cousins for the first time, went through a tunnel and rode a train, a bus and a boat.
Ready for action with Danno & Bettye at the McGarrett House in Honolulu

While on vacation in Hawaii, I got to tour the “Hawaii Five-0” home of Steve McGarrett and have lunch with Cousin Flippa.
Bishop Family at Running of the Bulls

We went to see our foreign exchange student in Spain. Her family took us to Pamplona for the Festival de San Fermin. We wore the same white clothes and red scarfs as the other thousands of people, but no, we did not “run with the bulls.” Pictured — Autumn, Beck, Canaan, and Dawn Bishop
Sunset in the Caribbean

Somewhere in the Caribbean.
Sunset in Costa Rica

Grandpa (Vic Patek) watching the sunset with all of his grandkids in Tamarindo, Costa Rica.

