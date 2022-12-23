Photos: From Christmases past

 Skip to main content
Frank Pena, the city park caretaker, left, and city employee Jessie Lard put the finishing touches on a small part of the Christmas decorations that started going up in the DeLeon Plaza and on Main Street. Nov. 23, 1953.

In the last Your Life of the year, we want to show our readers a slice out of Christmas past. Stretching all the way back to the early 1950s to the 80s, Victorians have made their love for Christmas known through parades, cooking and decorations.

Dorothy West Long’s residence at 201 Whispering Creek is the first place winner in the Victoria Jaycees’ Christmas lighting and decorations contest. Dec. 22, 1984.
Gerald and Georgia Butler on 109 Hickory Knoll. Dec. 22, 1984.
Victoria Jaycee Christmas Parade. Dec. 11, 1955.
“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” is the theme of the Crain Junior High School float in the Victoria Jaycee Christmas Parade. 19th century carolers are shown singing from hymnals. 1955.
Letters to Santa, written by kids of Victoria. Dec. 19, 1984.
Gisela Schlarb, a German girl who is spending the year in Victoria as a foreign exchange student. Dec. 18, 1966.
Luke 2:8 is the subject of the Mt. Salem Baptist Church entry in the Victoria Christmas parade. Dec. 11, 1955.
“Joy To The World” is the title of the float from F.W. Gross High School. 1955.
Santa sits by the window of the JD Simpson home, the grand prize winner in the Cimarron Garden Club Competition. Dec. 20, 1981.
Emily Buckert, Good Taste writer, is the perfect Christmas hostess. She enjoys creating special food for this special season, whether it be a large party or small family gathering. Dec. 6, 1979.
Strawberry Shortcake and all of her friends, including Frosty the Snowman, are eager for Christmas as they play at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Ondrias in Cimarron. 1981.
Christmas decorations of Constitution Street. Dec. 6, 1953.
Santa on fire engine.
Holiday desserts and spread made by Emily Buckert.
Even Santa was cold here today, but he arrived at DeLeon Plaza on time to greet 200 shivering kiddies at the annual Lions Club Christmas Party. Dec. 23, 1953.
Christmas toy shopping. Dec. 19, 1984.
The lights were turned on for the “Spirit of Christmas” tree Wednesday evening at DeLeon Plaza. Dec. 17, 1980.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

