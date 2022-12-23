Photos: From Christmases past

Frank Pena, the city park caretaker, left, and city employee Jessie Lard put the finishing touches on a small part of the Christmas decorations that started going up in the DeLeon Plaza and on Main Street. Nov. 23, 1953.
Advocate file photo
In the last Your Life of the year, we want to show our readers a slice out of Christmas past. Stretching all the way back to the early 1950s to the 80s, Victorians have made their love for Christmas known through parades, cooking and decorations.
Dorothy West Long’s residence at 201 Whispering Creek is the first place winner in the Victoria Jaycees’ Christmas lighting and decorations contest. Dec. 22, 1984.
Advocate file photo
Gerald and Georgia Butler on 109 Hickory Knoll. Dec. 22, 1984.
Advocate file photo
Victoria Jaycee Christmas Parade. Dec. 11, 1955.
Advocate file photo
“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” is the theme of the Crain Junior High School float in the Victoria Jaycee Christmas Parade. 19th century carolers are shown singing from hymnals. 1955.
Advocate file photo
Letters to Santa, written by kids of Victoria. Dec. 19, 1984.
Advocate file photo
Gisela Schlarb, a German girl who is spending the year in Victoria as a foreign exchange student. Dec. 18, 1966.
Advocate file photo
Luke 2:8 is the subject of the Mt. Salem Baptist Church entry in the Victoria Christmas parade. Dec. 11, 1955.
Advocate file photo
“Joy To The World” is the title of the float from F.W. Gross High School. 1955.
Advocate file photo
Santa sits by the window of the JD Simpson home, the grand prize winner in the Cimarron Garden Club Competition. Dec. 20, 1981.
Advocate file photo
Emily Buckert, Good Taste writer, is the perfect Christmas hostess. She enjoys creating special food for this special season, whether it be a large party or small family gathering. Dec. 6, 1979.
Advocate file photo
Strawberry Shortcake and all of her friends, including Frosty the Snowman, are eager for Christmas as they play at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Ondrias in Cimarron. 1981.
Advocate file photo
Christmas decorations of Constitution Street. Dec. 6, 1953.
Advocate file photo
Santa on fire engine.
Advocate file photo
Holiday desserts and spread made by Emily Buckert.
Advocate file photo
Even Santa was cold here today, but he arrived at DeLeon Plaza on time to greet 200 shivering kiddies at the annual Lions Club Christmas Party. Dec. 23, 1953.
Advocate file photo
Christmas toy shopping. Dec. 19, 1984.
Advocate file photo
The lights were turned on for the “Spirit of Christmas” tree Wednesday evening at DeLeon Plaza. Dec. 17, 1980.
Advocate file photo
Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.