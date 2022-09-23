 Skip to main content
Photos From The Archive

Photos from the archive: Ushering in fall

Photos from the archives: Ushering in fall
Smiles around the great pumpkin, 1972.

Thursday was the start of the Autumn Equinox, marking the first official day of fall for residents in the Crossroads. As the temperature drops and the leaves begin to fall, the spirit of Halloween begins to make its way into the air. We looked back at how our residents celebrated the arrival of fall with archive Victoria Advocate photos, thanks to the Victoria Regional History Center.

The ambience of autumn, 1978.
Kitten hiding among the leaves, 1974.
Safety Fair at Citizens Memorial Hospital, 1979.
A scarlet leaf, 1984.
Fall dove hunting, 1984.
“Mother Nature” at work spraying a pigment on leaves on the conveyer belt, 1984.
Red among the green, 1979.
Fallen leaves, 1978.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

