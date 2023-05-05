Photos: Scenes from area golf

Cuero’s Tyler Grogan hits the ball during the Class 4A regionals April 20 at The Club at Colony Creek.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Golf season is slowly making its way toward the end. University of Houston-Victoria women have just ended their season while the men are still playing. UHV men will play in the NAIA National Championships on May 16. For high school, the girls’ state tournament will be May 15-16, and the boys’ state tournament May 22-23.
UHV’s Carson Caylor hits the ball during day2 of the RRAC Golf Championships April 25 at the Victoria County Club.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Jacob Pena, an alumnus from St. Joseph High School, takes his swing during Day 2 of the RRAC Golf Championships April 23 at the Victoria County Club.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Calhoun’s Audrey Winemiller prepares to putt at the girls’ Class 4A, Region IV golf tournament April 18 at The Club at Colony Creek.
Jeremiah Sosa | jsosa@vicad.com
Calhoun’s Gary Billings throws his ball up in the air during the Class 4A regionals April 20 at The Club at Colony Creek.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Beeville’s Samantha Ziegler prepares to drive the ball at the girls’ Class 4A, Region IV golf tournament April 18 at The Club at Colony Creek.
Jeremiah Sosa | jsosa@vicad.com
UHV’s Dawson Frye lines up his shot during Day 2 of the RRAC Golf Championships April 25 at the Victoria County Club.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
El Campo’s James Dorotik finds the range during the Class 4A regionals April 20 at The Club at Colony Creek.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
UHV’s Jacob Flores takes his swing during day 2 of the RRAC Golf Championships April 25 at the Victoria County Club.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Calhoun’s Gary Billings hits the ball during the Class 4A regionals April 20 at The Club at Colony Creek.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
El Campo’s James Dorotik lines up the ball with Calhoun’s Gary Billings by his side during the Class 4A regionals April 20 at The Club at Colony Creek.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
UHV’s Jaxon Langford looks at the approximate location of the ball during day 2 of the RRAC Golf Championships April 25 at the Victoria County Club.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
El Campo’s Riley Wallis lines up her shot at the girls’ Class 4A, Region IV golf tournament April 18 at The Club at Colony Creek.
Jeremiah Sosa | jsosa@vicad.com