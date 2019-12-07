A loving family. A young child’s smile. A second chance at life thanks to the kindness of a stranger.
We asked you to show us your reasons for being thankful, and we were touched by your stories. These photos remind us that the love and generous spirits of the people in each of our lives – including those we may never meet – are more valuable than any physical possession.
Congratulations to our photo contest winner, Megan Slovacek. She wins a Jon Hart designer bag from Days Gone Bye!
As we move now from Thanksgiving to the Christmas season, we’ve got a new photo contest that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. We want to see your most festive Christmas decorations – traditional, glitzy and everything in between. The winner will receive a $25 gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts, 401 S. William St.
If you have an account at VictoriaAdvocate.com, you can submit photos at VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto.
Don’t have an account? You can go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/submitphoto.
