Crossroads residents looking for real-deal, one-of-a-kind shabby chic, rustic farmhouse and modern decor have found a virtual cornucopia of options at Pickers Patch and Farmers Market for the past five years.
Melissa Perry, the founder of the market, will bid the community farewell at her last market 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to “tons and tons of great junk and handcrafted, repurposed items,” vendors at the last Pickers Patch market will sell handcrafted wood items, homemade goat milk soap, wine, pottery, clothing, jewelry and baked and canned goods, among other offerings. Flores Hawaiian Hut and Anna’s Tacos and More will keep the crowd full, hydrated and happy.
“I’ve worked very hard to establish the market, so it’s been a tough decision,” Perry said. “It’s been my baby for the past five years.”
Perry has found little time to devote to the market with pressing family matters taking precedence the past couple of years, and attendance has slowed since Hurricane Harvey.
Perry’s love for “good junk” began long before she started her market the first Saturday of every month. She went “junking” three to four times per week and filled her barn with painted, sanded, chipped, dented and rusted vintage finds that she sold either repurposed or as-is. Her merchandise includes vintage furniture and glassware as well as salvaged architectural elements from old houses and various other project pieces.
“My barn was so full of treasures that you couldn’t find just anywhere,” she said. “I used to have to unload the barn for each show to have room to walk in there.”
And Pickers Patch enabled her to help others sell their merchandise. Perry said numerous businesses, such as Crazy About Mangonadas 2, which now has a storefront on North Laurent Street, got their starts as vendors at her market.
Teryl Taylor, the owner of Taylor’s Woodworking, makes cedar furniture including outdoor rocking chairs and swings and indoor tables. Pickers Patch was the first market where he sold his furniture, and he has since stayed “sometimes too busy” with his sideline business. In order to build enough furniture between markets, he only participated in three to four each year. Taylor’s plan is to turn his passion into a full-time business when he retires from Dow Chemical.
“I got to know a lot of people – it’s a really friendly environment, so it’s sad to see it gone,” Taylor said. “Her (Perry’s) main concern was people doing well, so hopefully the paper can help her out and bring people out – she loved watching people do good and grow out there.”
Nanda Vick said selling her repurposed, hand-painted “junk” for the first time at Pickers Patch market helped launch her business, Vick’s Crafts. She teaches DIY classes in her shop in Mission Valley, and she stays busy enough that she cannot attend as many shows as she once did. She called the market a smaller version of the popular Warrenton antique market.
“I think it started out where people liked to come to the country to shop, and she had such a variety of things to pick from,” Vick said. “There is such a thing as ‘good junk,’ and that was the place to get it.”
At times over the years, the market attracted up to 90 vendors and a steady crowd that showed up in the morning to “sit, shop, eat and hang out,” Perry said.
“One of the biggest things that drew them out was the beautiful place in the country – different from anything else,” Perry said. “We used to have a petting zoo, a hayride and all kinds of things for kids.”
Although Perry is closing Pickers Patch, she plans to continue hunting for one-of-a-kind finds and selling them in her old barn.
Pickers Patch and Farmers Market has several thousand followers on Facebook, and those interested in continuing to find “junk” in Perry’s barn can stay in touch with her that way.
“It’s bittersweet because it’s been a dream of mine to be able to do this, and it’s brought out so many people who I know will be lifelong friends,” Perry said. “I’m thankful to Victoria and the Crossroads for all the support over the years.”
