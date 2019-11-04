The start of the week is expected to start with some pleasant fall weather.
With a high of 79 degrees and partly sunny skies, Monday is expected to be quite pleasant, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly cloudy skies and a low of 63 degrees are forecast for that night with a patchy fog expected after 3 a.m.
Tuesday, a 20% chance for rain and mostly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 80 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies and a low of 61 degrees are predicted for that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.