Another beautiful fall day is expected Wednesday.
A high of 82 degrees and partly cloudy skies are forecast for the day with a low of 66 degrees that night, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday, rain was possible with the chance for precipitation increasing from 20% to 80% by the end of the day.
A quarter to half inch of rain is possible.
The forecasted high is 80 degrees with a low of 51 degrees.
