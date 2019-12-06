Partly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees are forecast for Friday with pleasant weather expected through the weekend.
Friday night, temperatures are expected to dip to 47 degrees with mostly clear skies, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday is predicted to be a little cooler with high temperatures predicted to reach just 69 degrees.
Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 49 degrees are expected.
Sunday is predicted to reach 77 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
Sunday night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 60 degrees are forecast.
