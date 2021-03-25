Mennonite volunteers are offering plumbing repairs for Crossroads residents recovering from last month’s winter storm in partnership with the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group.
Volunteer teams had repaired about 40 homes as of Thursday and will likely be in the area for a couple more weeks, said Rick Villa, VCLTRG’s executive director.
Those interested in receiving assistance can call 361-894-6264 and leave a voicemail.
Volunteers have driven to Victoria from Oklahoma, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and New York to offer their help, Villa said.
“That’s kind of a testament to the ministry and the work ethic and the love of thy neighbor concept that the Mennonites have for this world we live in,” he said. “We’re very fortunate.”
Mennonite Disaster Service, a nationwide volunteer network, is covering the cost of plumbing supplies and Good360, a Virginia-based charitable organization, has also contributed supplies, Villa said.
