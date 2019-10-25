Point Comfort selects Inframark to operate water treatment plants

The City of Point Comfort awarded Inframark a five-year contract to operate its surface water and wastewater treatment plants.
The Pennsylvania-based company will also handle the city's distribution system monitoring and aid in the rehabilitation of the 1.1 million gallons-per-day surface water treatment plant, according to a news release. The company started operations on Oct. 9.
Point Comfort had to pay a fine of nearly $24,000 for discharging more pollutants that allowed from its wastewater treatment plant in April, according to records from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The plant, which sits at the intersection of Murrah and Pease streets, discharged more bacteria than is allowed in April 2017 and September 2017.
At the time of the fining, former Point Comfort City Administrator Ofie Baldera declined to comment on the matter.
“We are looking forward to Inframark taking care of our staffing and maintenance needs,” Point Comfort Councilman Mitch McBride said in a news release.
