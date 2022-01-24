The annual Point-in-Time Count to identify people experiencing homelessness will take place in the Crossroads on Thursday.
The one-day effort is designed to get a count of people experiencing homelessness in the Crossroads and see what their needs are so that they may be better served, said Ginny Stafford, CEO at Mid-Coast Family Services, which is conducting the count.
“We want to know who’s out there, why they’re out there and what we can do,” Stafford said.
In 2021, the observed count found 42 sheltered and 84 un-sheltered people experiencing homelessness.
The count will be conducted by volunteers throughout the Crossroads, Stafford said. Volunteers will visit places that people experiencing homelessness frequent like soup kitchens, food pantries, public libraries and camp sites.
Once volunteers find people to count, they conduct an interview and try to discover what makes those people vulnerable, Stafford said. Knowing this information can make it easier to provide aid to these people.
“It’s very important to do that so we can tell our city leaders and just other folks in the community what’s really happening at a very local level,” she said.
Additionally, volunteers will conduct a housing inventory count where they survey all of the shelters in the area and their capacity to serve, Stafford said.
The count is being conducted in Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson and Lavaca counties.
Volunteer training is set for Wednesday, Stafford said. Training items include standard procedures, safety tips, interview methods and confidentiality procedures.
To volunteer, contact Mid-coast Family Services or the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition at 361-575-7842.
