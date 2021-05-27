Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. was 18 years old when he boarded his first plane flight to attend Army basic training.
To this day, Arredondo remembers shaking in his seat as the airplane attempted to land in Atlanta, en route to Fort Jackson in South Carolina, amid a major storm.
Arredondo's four-year enlistment, which he spent stationed at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, on Egypt's Sinai Peninsula as part of an international peacekeeping mission and at Fort Hood, served as the foundation for his 23-year career with the Dallas Police Department and his tenure as Victoria's police chief.
"When I look at something that seems just like a mountain, I look back at the military and remember how I had those feelings of fear," Arredondo said. "Personally, the most rewarding and fulfilling thing I’ve done in my life is serving my country."
On Monday, Arredondo will give the keynote address at the annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony hosted by the Victoria County Veterans' Council. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. in DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria.
The ceremony is an opportunity to commemorate the sacrifices of about 180 veterans from Victoria County who died this past year, said Richard Arellano, the council's secretary. That includes veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan.
"We have a lot of veterans that served and did their time," Arellano said. "I think America made a commitment to her veterans, to say, 'Hey, you come and serve, you do the tough stuff out there and unquestionably obey the commands out there, and we’ll take care of you once you're done.'"
The ceremony, which includes an invocation and benediction from Deacon Matthew Schaefer, of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, a recitation of the names of all local veterans who died this year, a wreath presentation and Arredondo's address, will be emceed by former school teacher and community advocate Gary Moses. The event will conclude with a 21-gun salute and taps.
Before the 11 a.m. ceremony, a Blessing of the Flags ritual will take place at the Victoria County courthouse. That event, which begins at 7:30 a.m., will last about 20 minutes and is also open to the public, Arellano said.
