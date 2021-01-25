The Community Engagement Unit, formerly the Crime Prevention Unit, of the Victoria Police Department will meet with Victoria faith leaders and their representatives in a Zoom meeting at 10 a. m. Feb. 2 in an effort to open the lines of communication in the community.
Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr., who joined the department in November, will share information about his professional past and his hopes for the future during the meeting. A question-and-answer period will follow.
Leaders from all faiths and denominations are invited to attend, and if they cannot, they are invited to send representatives from their churches to the meeting. They can register in advance of the Zoom meeting by emailing vic.chiefandchurches@yahoo.com. The first 100 people to register will be let into the meeting.
“For years, our best source of information was the Neighborhood Watch Program, but that has become less active. With social media, people started communicating amongst themselves instead of through the Victoria Police Department,” said Senior Police Officer John Turner. “We’re looking for other ways to get information.”
Turner attended a Crime Prevention Through Community Engagement class that inspired the idea of meeting with faith-based organizations.
Shortly thereafter, Turner read a letter to the editor in the Victoria Advocate penned by the Communities of Faith, which is composed of leaders from different churches and faiths who meet monthly, and immediately recognized an opportunity to network with an already-established group.
“I decided to reach out to these folks rather than go from church to church,” Turner said.
Turner realized that a member of the Communities of Faith, Willie Mae Ford, was already a Victoria Police Department chaplain. He decided that he would start with her when he was ready to initiate the project.
“I walked out into the hallway, and who do you think I saw? Willie Mae Ford. It was like divine intervention,” Turner said. “She put me in touch with Bill Hassel to get the ball rolling. That was July 10. And we are hoping to get the ball rolling even bigger and better in February.”
The Communities of Faith has responded enthusiastically and made a great foundation for moving forward, Turner said.
Turner said the Feb. 2 meeting and future monthly meetings will offer opportunities to get input from the community and enhance police-community relations.
“We will get the perspective of the community regarding their public safety concerns,” Turner said. “The community has always been the eyes and ears of the police department. We can’t see and hear everything. When people see illegal activity, they call us and we come out.”
The meetings are also meant to promote public awareness about how the police department operates and increase transparency.
The department decided to start with the faith-based organizations because they represent a large segment of the population and they have trusted leaders and established audiences. And the audiences are comprised of a people from a wide range of backgrounds and demographics.
“If people have an issue with the police department or justice in general, sometimes they are uncomfortable coming directly to us. They are more at ease with their minister. They can express their opinions to their faith leader who can then come to us to express those concerns, and we can address them,” Turner said.
Opening lines of communication is the main objective.
“We need input from the community,” he said. “It’s opening the lines of communication. It’s a way to get input and give output. It’s been hit and miss (with other methods of communicating), so this is more structured.”
By participating in monthly meetings, they can determine the needs of the community and work together toward solutions.
Turner said he knows that the homeless population is near and dear to the hearts of some of the members of the Communities of Faith. He offered the situation as an example of how they could all work together for the good of Victoria.
“This is where networks come in handy. When someone needs help, instead of randomly calling people, the network is already built up to help the people of Victoria,” Turner said.
