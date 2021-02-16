The Community Engagement Unit, formerly the Crime Prevention Unit, of the Victoria Police Department did not meet with Victoria faith leaders and their representatives in a Zoom meeting on Tuesday as planned because of inclement weather. The meeting was postponed until 10 a.m. March 2.
Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr., who joined the department in November, will share information about his professional past and his hopes for the future during the meeting. A question-and-answer period will follow. The meeting is part of an effort to open the lines of communication in the community.
Leaders from all faiths and denominations are invited to attend, and if they cannot, they are invited to send representatives from their churches to the meeting. They can register in advance of the Zoom meeting by emailing vic.chiefandchurches@yahoo.com. The first 100 people to register will be let into the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.