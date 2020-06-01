Generic police tape

Authorities are determining whether to criminally charge a 16-year-old student who interrupted the Calhoun County High School graduation ceremony.

Friday night, the student entered the graduation ceremony at Sandcrab Stadium without permission and ran across the field, evading police officers.

Admission to the ceremony was restricted to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, said Superintendent Larry Nichols.

A Port Lavaca police officer and school district police officer chased and subdued the student, using pepper spray and Taser on the student, said Police Chief Colin Rangnow, Port Lavaca Police Department.

Rangnow said his department’s officer used the less-than-lethal devices to control the situation and force the student to stop and display his hands.

Rangnow said the officer’s use of those devices complied with his department’s policies.

The student, who was uninjured, Rangnow said, was not arrested and instead released to a family member.

District officials are still determining how to discipline the student, Nichols said.

