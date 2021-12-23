Victoria police released photos of a vehicle they think was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 33-year-old mother of four on Dec. 17.
The vehicle police are looking for is a dark four-door sports utility vehicle with dark wheels, according to a Thursday department news release. The vehicle was seen traveling on Dairy Road between 1:15 a.m and 1:30 a.m. The vehicle traveled north and south on that road around the time of the crash.
Authorities have made no arrests in their investigation as of Thursday, said Deputy Chief Chuck Young, Victoria Police Department.
“We are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have about the crash or the vehicle,” Young said. “We’ve had some reach out to (Victoria Crime Stoppers) already, but anything more helps.”
In the early morning of Dec. 17, a passerby on Dairy Road called police about a woman lying in the roadway with severe injuries. Investigators determined she had been struck by a vehicle on the two-lane, northern Victoria roadway.
That woman was identified as Danielle Urias, of Victoria. Emergency medical responders traveled to the scene of the crash and took her to DeTar Hospital Navarro, where she later died from her injuries.
The area police said the crash happened has no sidewalks. The posted speed limit is 30 mph. It is not clear how illuminated the street was that night or what contributing factors, if any, led to the crash.
Investigators canvassed the area for any surveillance devices showing the vehicles or the crash. From there, they located a surveillance device that captured video of a vehicle traveling quickly down the street, Young said.
Police did not find any surveillance devices that captured the impact, he said.
Urias’ brother said she was the mother of four kids and was known as a “kind spirit.” He called for the driver responsible for the fatal crash to come forward in an interview with the Victoria Advocate.
Police said anyone with information about Urias’ death should contact Traffic Safety Investigator Officer Erickson at 361-485-3730. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200, according to the Victoria Police Department news release.
