A young driver was located at Loop 463 and Airline Road on Wednesday night during heavy rain after a 1-vehicle rollover crash, a police official said.
The driver, who was a minor, was driving a silver 2012 Hyundai Elantra at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday night when the driver lost control and rolled over. The driver was able to exit the vehicle before police arrived, said Sgt. James Brewer, of the Victoria Police Department.
Brewer said the driver's parents arrived at the scene and transported the driver to an area hospital to get checked. He said the driver didn't appear to have any serious injuries.
No other vehicles were involved. It was not clear Wednesday night whether any citations would be issued.
