The Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria will host the opening and reception for “Celebrating Women’s History: How Polish Women Preserved Cultural Traditions Through Work, Faith, and Family” exhibit at 3 p.m. June 30 at the Polish Heritage Center, 13909 N. Farm-to-Market Road 81 in Panna Maria.
Remarks by Robert Rusiecki, Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Houston, will be heard at 3:30 p.m., according to a news release from the center.
Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by June 27 to angelicad@polishheritagecentertx.org.
