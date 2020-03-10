After less than two years as city manager for Port Lavaca, William "Bill" DiLibero has announced he will retire April 1.
City Council authorized a retirement agreement with DeLibero during its regular meeting Monday night.
The 62-year-old Rhode Island-native served as the interim city manager for five months before the council hired him as the permanent city manager in April 2018.
"I'm going to miss him," said Mayor Jack Whitlow. "He did some great projects while he was here, and we got a lot accomplished."
Whitlow said DiLibero's tenure was about average length for the city, which tends to hire city managers without contracts.
"We hope for longer term, but two to three years is a good run," Whitlow said. "We don't prefer a contract, but rather at will because things do change."
DiLibero's salary was raised to about $130,000 in October 2019, according to his personnel file. He was hired on a salary of $125,000.
In the next few weeks the city will begin its search for an interim city manager to step in while the city does a full search for a permanent replacement, he said.
In a letter to the Advocate, DiLibero said his intention was to retire in late summer, but recent events have sped up the process.
"I had planned on finishing up some projects – preparing the budget, resolving the issues with the water treatment plant and passing the recently drafted zoning ordinance," he said. "Then the city was struck by a cyber attack that made things more stressful for me and created some angst with some of the City Council members."
Port Lavaca's server fell victim to the Russian ryuk virus in early February, which the city is still recovering from.
"It happened and we're still living with the consequence of it, but we're working through them," said Jan Regan, councilwoman for District 3.
The attack made an already stressful position more stressful, DiLibero said, and there were concerns about how the city was storing back-up data and the decisions he had made in regards to backing up data that led him to retire earlier than planned.
"Everyone needs someone to blame and it's usually the city manager's job to take that blame," he said.
DiLibero hopes to get computer data storage and operations back to 100% or as close as possible before he returns to his roots in the Northeast, he said.
While he won't get to the projects he wanted to wrap up before leaving, he said he has enjoyed his time in Port Lavaca and is proud to have contributed to the city's growth and its recovery from Hurricane Harvey.
"Port Lavaca is such a great small town and the people are wonderful," he said. "I've made so many close friends and have enjoyed working with all of the local businesses."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.