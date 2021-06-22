Gigi Cheng, a graduate of Calhoun High School and a piano student of Betty Jordan, has earned her high school diploma in music from the National Guild of Piano Teachers, American College of Musicians.
Cheng was evaluated by Ibolya Kovacs, of Mission, for this distinguished honor receiving a superior plus rating on her 15-piece program. Cheng has been a National Guild winner for 11 years. In addition to her diploma, she received the Paderewiski Gold Medal for having performed National or International Programs (10 to 20 memorized pieces) for 10 years, according to a news release from the school.
Throughout her studies, Cheng has been awarded gold and silver medals for achieving superior ratings on the State Texas Music Teachers Association Theory Exams. Also, she received a $100 Senior Scholarship Award from the Victoria Music Teachers Association for 2021.
Her senior year, Cheng served as vice-president of the National Honor Society and was a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. She received state medals for three years in the Visual Arts Scholastic Event and received a state medal in UIL Spelling this year. She received a score of one in UIL Solo and Ensemble Competition in Piano, which allowed her to advance to the State UIL Competition in Piano this year. Cheng will attend Texas Tech University in the fall with a major in English and fine arts.
Cheng is the daughter of Anne Teng and Oscar Cheng, of Port Lavaca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.