The city of Port Lavaca’s police department is investigating missing city funds.
The investigation already has resulted in one arrest, though more could be made, said Chief Colin Rangnow of the Port Lavaca Police Department.
Deborah Harris, a 59-year-old host at the Lighthouse Beach & RV Park who helped manage the park in exchange for free rent, was arrested in November on a misdemeanor charge of theft of property between $100 and $750.
The arrest came after other park hosts at Lighthouse Beach told William Wayne Shaffer, parks superintendent, that they suspected Harris was ‘stealing money from the profits,’ according to a criminal complaint. The investigation found that 138 transaction receipts during a three-day period were missing from documentation submitted to the city’s financial department, records show.
The department reviewed video footage of vehicles paying to enter the park and found that a minimum of 30 vehicles entered the park and were not listed in Harris’ paperwork during a 4-hour period. With the entry fee set at $5 per person, Harris is accused of taking a minimum of $150 from Lighthouse Beach profits, according to the criminal complaint.
Harris has no prior criminal history, and a case has not been brought against her by Calhoun County District Attorney Dan Heard. A member of his staff said the office has not yet reviewed the charge to decide whether to prosecute.
Harris was given an option to stay at the park as a tenet after the arrest, but she decided to leave, said City Manager William Dilibero.
Dilibero said he asked the city’s police department to investigate after park profits were discovered missing and has been communicating with the police chief as the investigation continues.
Because the investigation is ongoing, he declined to comment on how much money is missing to his knowledge, but he said he is not aware of money missing from other departments.
Mayor Jack Whitlow said he was “only aware of up to a couple of thousand (dollars)” missing.
“I don’t know the exact number; there could be some more, but I am only aware of something in that range at the current time,” he said. “There is still some investigation going. My concern was making sure there is proper accounting practices available and put into place to keep it from ever happening again.”
Whitlow said he asked Dilibero to examine all funds.
“Other entities have had problems like this in the past, and I don’t want our city to fall under that category where we don’t oversee our funds properly,” Whitlow said. “Hopefully we caught it before it got too bad on this Lighthouse Beach.”
Revenue and registration for the park has been streamlined to the finance department, a change that was implemented across city departments: for instance, the municipal court, building permits and public works, some of which previously handled their own collections.
“All payments go directly to the finance department,” Dilibero said. “The benefit is less people handling money, so rather than having two or three people from different departments handling money that eventually goes from an individual to the finance department, now that money goes from an individual to the finance department.
“By doing that, there is less opportunity for – and I am not saying there is any fraud going on – but less opportunity for fraud by anyone that would handle money.”
The city declined to release all investigation records requested by the Advocate, including reports by investigating officers that contain the names of other people subject to investigation. The documents also have the results of polygraph tests that were conducted as part of the investigation, with which the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted.
Records that were released regarding the investigation were handed over after the Advocate filed a complaint against the city with the Office of the Attorney General for violating the Texas Public Information Act.
Public information is supposed to be released “promptly.”
If government bodies decline to disclose records requested, they have 10 business days to send a letter requesting a ruling from the Office of the Attorney General to allow them to withhold the information, in accordance with Texas Government Code 552.301.
They must send a copy of that letter to the requester that cites each specific exception the entity thinks justifies its refusal to release the information.
When the deadline has passed, the information is deemed public by law and subject to disclosure.
The Advocate did not receive a letter from the city’s attorney requesting a ruling until a week after the 10-day deadline, once the city was made aware of the complaint filed with the attorney general.
The city told the attorney general’s office that the information withheld was exempt from the Texas Public Information Act because its release could compromise the investigation.
“It was left to our office to investigate possible internal theft,” Rangnow said. “There are several kinds of incidents that are combined into one particular case, and that is where the huge issue kind of lies (with releasing more information).”
