The City of Port Lavaca lifted its boil water notice at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The notice was put in place after a water line broke on Monday, causing water pressure in distribution lines to drop. Residents were instructed to boil water used for drinking, cooking and making ice for at least two minutes until the notice was lifted.
The line break occurred at the corner of Alcoa Drive and West Main Street near SH 35 and has since been repaired, said Wayne Shaffer, the city’s public works director.
The city's public water department provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Equality with laboratory test results to confirm the city's water supply is safe, according to a Friday news release.
The city of Port Lavaca’s water system serves about 11,850 residents, according to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s drinking water database.
