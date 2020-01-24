PORT LAVACA – Formosa Plastics Corp., USA President Jaing-Nan "Jason" Lin walked the recently reopened Formosa Wetlands Walkway at Lighthouse Beach on Friday afternoon, stopping to take photos as the sun began to set on Lavaca Bay.
About 50 community members and officials with the city, county and Calhoun Port Authority gathered to celebrate the work Port Lavaca has done to rebuild and recover.
All the way from Taiwan, Lin stood among them as the guest of honor.
"We come here for over 40 years, so for the city we have to do something," he said. "That is our duty."
The $1.246 million walkway and birdtower repair project was covered by reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a $200,000 donation from Formosa, which Mayor Jack Whitlow thanked Lin for by presenting him with a key to the city and medallion honoring the city's 100th anniversary.
"We appreciate their neighborly assistance and concern for our wetlands," Whitlow said. "We are so grateful for what Formosa has done for our city."
Formosa Vice President Jack Wu said the project reflects the corporation's commitment to its relationship with Port Lavaca and Calhoun County.
"We are here and we are part of this community," he said. "It is really important to have the community and the corporation work together and build success. This project meant a lot to the community and it meant a lot to our company."
Mark Longoria also presented Lin with a recognition from Congressman Michael Cloud for Formosa's generosity, and the city with a recognition for its "steadfast resolve to recovery and heal from Hurricane Harvey."
The Formosa Wetlands Walkway was built in 1996 with funding from the Formosa Plastics Environmental Endowment Trust Fund. About 80% of its hand rails were ripped off during the storm, which also completely destroyed multiple stretches of the walkway and minor portions of the birdtower, said City Engineer Jody Weaver.
All of the repairs were completed by BLS Construction with structural, recycled HDPE plastic lumber and additional elements were added to the design to enhance the structures' resiliency, she said.
Weaver extended her appreciation to the engineers from CH2M and BLS Construction for their work on the project, as well as the as community for patients.
"I want to personally thank the public for their patients and understanding over the past two and a half years as we steadily work through the FEMA public assistance grant system," she said. "It can be a slow, frustrating process at times, but days like this make it all worth while."
