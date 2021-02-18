After three days of widespread outages, power was restored to thousands of homes in the Crossroads by Thursday morning.
On a call with reporters, officials with ERCOT, the agency that regulates Texas's electrical grid, said they had been able to significantly reduce mandated outages across the state and restore much of the generation capacity that was lost with the arrival of severe winter weather early Monday morning.
"By the end of the night, we were able to allow the transmission owners to bring back any of the demand, the load, that was a part of this original event," said Bill Magness, ERCOT's CEO.
Providers in the Crossroads reported far fewer outages Thursday morning. Victoria Electrical Cooperative said in a Facebook post that it was running at "full capacity" with 133 outages across its service area, down from about 9,000 Wednesday.
American Electric Power also reported far fewer outages Thursday, though there were still more than 4,600 customers without power in Victoria, more than 1,000 in the Austwell-Tivoli area and close to 600 in Port Lavaca.
Vee Strauss, a spokesperson for AEP, said any current outages are related to line issues like blown circuits and malfunctioning transformers, not ERCOT mandates. The company is working to address those issues, she said.
"Guys are in the field," Strauss said. "Hopefully we'll have that alleviated at least by tomorrow."
ERCOT officials said Texas could see additional outages as temperatures drop again and demand rises in the days ahead. Temperatures are forecast to hit a low of 22 degrees Thursday night and 25 degrees Friday night.
However, Dan Woodfin, ERCOT's senior director of system operations, said that if outages do return, they are unlikely to be as widespread and long-lasting as they were Monday through Wednesday.
"We would expect that any outages like that would be limited, and we would be able to rotate them as opposed to these more extended outages," Woodfin said.
Magness said ERCOT is restoring power to the grid conservatively and is wary of high power demands in the next two days.
"We're not out of the woods yet," Magness said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.