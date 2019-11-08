“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
This Bible verse, 2 Chronicles 7:14, is guiding the planning of the upcoming Pray for Bloomington fall festival.
The festival will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 on the grounds of the Bloomington Elementary School:
Area residents are invited to come together for free brisket plates, games and prizes.
Six churches, with help from Bloomington school district, will host the event that was born from a desire for unification and healing within the community.
After graduation from Bloomington High School in 2015, Pedro Zendejas traveled around the world as a youth minister. While in Japan, he learned an old friend from his hometown had died.
“I have lost five friends due to drugs, suicide and random deaths since I graduated, and it hurts me,” Zendejas said. “This is such a small community, and there has been so much death, hurt and pain.”
Zendejas also prayed that God ignite a passion within him for his hometown like that he had experienced for other areas during his travels.
He returned home and the idea of the festival began to materialize. Members of participating churches, including Morning Star Baptist, Bloomington First Baptist, Apostolic Life Center, CornerStone Apostolic Church, Mt. Calvary Baptist and Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana, started planning the event in June. The Bloomington school district agreed to provide the site in support of their efforts.
The churches will donate all of the food and prizes while their members will coordinate and man the games and activities.
The prizes for the games include dinners at Golden Corral and Texas Roadhouse, television sets and hotel stays, among others.
“I wanted to do something to unite the community and spread the love of God, and the other churches fully support the idea. The idea is for all of us to get together to pray for healing and restoration, and blessings for our community, the schools, the families and the children. It’s not just about living day by day – God has a greater purpose for each life in our community and in our world,” Zendejas said. “We hear enough about hate and politics, but no one is talking about God and the peace He gives us through His word. We want to show the love of Christ.”
